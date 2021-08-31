BitGreen (BITG) Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $3,457.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.