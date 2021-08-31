Bithao (BHAO) Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Bithao coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $2.66 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bithao has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00830044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00103484 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

