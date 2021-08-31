Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0078 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Bitradio has a market cap of $80,551.07 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00359863 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,320,465 coins and its circulating supply is 10,320,460 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.