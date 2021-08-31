BitTube Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $1,741.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 319,734,714 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

