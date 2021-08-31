Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bitzeny has a market cap of $213,160.64 and $15.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00367312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

