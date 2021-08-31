BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.