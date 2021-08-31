BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $696.00

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 696 ($9.09) and last traded at GBX 693.58 ($9.06), with a volume of 46990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($8.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.48. The company has a market cap of £650.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.