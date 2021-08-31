BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. 5,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 3,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

