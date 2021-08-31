BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock worth $302,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $941.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,517. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $893.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

