BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,369. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.