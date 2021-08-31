BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 57,210 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.95.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
