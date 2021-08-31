BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 57,210 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

