BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,026.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and last traded at GBX 1,024.08 ($13.38), with a volume of 30061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

The stock has a market cap of £990.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 962.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 884.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

