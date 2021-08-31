Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of BGB opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

