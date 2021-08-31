Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Hits $10.50 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Blocknet has a market cap of $10.50 million and $19,207.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008662 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,996,124 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

