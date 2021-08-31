Blue Rock Advisors LLC Acquires 8,010 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 12.2% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,479,000 after purchasing an additional 119,176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 362,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $125,821,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $37,084,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.73. 644,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $381.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

