Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.04

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 1191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $508.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

