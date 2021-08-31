Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 641,199 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

