BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 41,838 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 905.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $521.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $528.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

