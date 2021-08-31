BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 94,967 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,967 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.58% of Ingevity worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 350,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7,213.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 334,708 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Ingevity by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

