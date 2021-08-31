BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

