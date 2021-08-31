BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.