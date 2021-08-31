BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 18,713 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 88.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4,505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.