BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 2,051 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 309.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $355.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 217.01 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

