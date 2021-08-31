BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 2,097 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Allegion worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Allegion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.95.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

