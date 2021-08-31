BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 3,097 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.