BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 5,153 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

ETR stock opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

