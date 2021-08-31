BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 65,019 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Pentair worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Pentair by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pentair by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

