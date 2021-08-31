BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM opened at $370.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

