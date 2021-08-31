BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $360.96 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.