BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Xilinx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Xilinx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.