BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of IDEX worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

