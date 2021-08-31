BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,060 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Five Below worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $39,695,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

