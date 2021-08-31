BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $264.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

