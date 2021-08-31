BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paychex by 34.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

