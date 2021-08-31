BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.47 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48,218 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $138.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

