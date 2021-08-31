BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $19.09 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,371 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

