BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.64 and a twelve month high of $276.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

