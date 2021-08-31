BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $22.30 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

BIDU opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average of $207.68. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

