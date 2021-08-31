BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $22.44 Million in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of BeiGene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,074 shares of company stock valued at $37,149,919 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $301.82 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

