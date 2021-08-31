BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE HEI opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

