BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,476,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.