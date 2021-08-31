BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 38,045 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.49% of Rogers worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average is $191.89. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $214.67.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

