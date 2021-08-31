BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys stock opened at $334.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $334.77. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

