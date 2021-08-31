BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.81. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.13.

