BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $565.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

