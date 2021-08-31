BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 22,092 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

