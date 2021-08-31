BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 23,888 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.