BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 33,662 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,662 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

