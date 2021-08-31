BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 4,752 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $289.06 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $290.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.