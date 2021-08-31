BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 6,354 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

